Aveer Foods standalone net profit rises 771.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Aveer Foods rose 771.43% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.87% to Rs 26.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 215.20% to Rs 3.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.57% to Rs 108.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 96.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

