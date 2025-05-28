Vishal Bearings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.98 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.05% to Rs 22.14 crore

Net profit of Vishal Bearings reported to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.05% to Rs 22.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 10.38% to Rs 86.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 96.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

22.1418.1486.6496.6816.0810.038.9010.322.441.023.166.620.97-0.51-2.711.600.98-0.41-2.591.11

