Hit Kit Global Solutions reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.11 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:29 AM IST
Sales rise 42.86% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net profit of Hit Kit Global Solutions reported to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 42.86% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.55 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 211.11% to Rs 0.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.100.07 43 0.840.27 211 OPM %-240.00-257.14 -1.19-111.11 - PBDT-0.24-0.17 -41 0.20-0.16 LP PBT-0.24-0.17 -41 0.20-0.16 LP NP2.11-2.57 LP 2.55-2.72 LP

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

