Weizmann reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.68 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:29 AM IST
Sales rise 18.31% to Rs 36.25 crore

Net loss of Weizmann reported to Rs 8.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.31% to Rs 36.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 8.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.60% to Rs 117.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 122.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales36.2530.64 18 117.25122.90 -5 OPM %13.9311.06 -12.9112.01 - PBDT4.883.35 46 14.5814.67 -1 PBT3.512.71 30 11.2111.94 -6 NP-8.681.82 PL -3.608.96 PL

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

