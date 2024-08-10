Mawana Sugars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.57 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.57% to Rs 386.69 crore

Net Loss of Mawana Sugars reported to Rs 4.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 15.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.57% to Rs 386.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 326.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.386.69326.143.77-1.062.17-12.58-5.80-20.44-4.57-15.62

