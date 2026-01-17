Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Bank consolidated net profit declines 2.68% in the December 2025 quarter

ICICI Bank consolidated net profit declines 2.68% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 17 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 2.82% to Rs 48363.84 crore

Net profit of ICICI Bank declined 2.68% to Rs 12537.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12883.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 2.82% to Rs 48363.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 47037.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income48363.8447037.12 3 OPM %23.1828.76 -PBDT17754.0618483.02 -4 PBT17754.0618483.02 -4 NP12537.9812883.37 -3

