ICICI Bank consolidated net profit declines 2.68% in the December 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 2.82% to Rs 48363.84 crore

Net profit of ICICI Bank declined 2.68% to Rs 12537.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12883.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 2.82% to Rs 48363.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 47037.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.48363.8447037.1223.1828.7617754.0618483.0217754.0618483.0212537.9812883.37

