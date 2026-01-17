Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BLB reports standalone net profit of Rs 8.57 crore in the December 2025 quarter

BLB reports standalone net profit of Rs 8.57 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 17 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
Sales rise 277.92% to Rs 277.28 crore

Net profit of BLB reported to Rs 8.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 277.92% to Rs 277.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 73.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales277.2873.37 278 OPM %4.27-8.40 -PBDT11.50-6.41 LP PBT11.46-6.44 LP NP8.57-4.90 LP

First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

