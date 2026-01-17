UCO Bank standalone net profit rises 15.76% in the December 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 6.94% to Rs 6651.84 croreNet profit of UCO Bank rose 15.76% to Rs 739.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 638.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 6.94% to Rs 6651.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6219.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income6651.846219.96 7 OPM %64.5258.72 -PBDT1155.12996.18 16 PBT1155.12996.18 16 NP739.51638.83 16
