ICICI Bank edges lower as Q3 profit drops over 4% on higher provisions

ICICI Bank slipped 2.95% to Rs 1370.05 after the bank reported 4.02% fall in standalone net profit to Rs 11,318 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 11,792 crore in Q3 FY25.

Net interest income (NII) increased by 7.7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 21,932 crore in Q3 FY26. Net interest margin was 4.30% in Q3 FY26 as against 4.25% in Q3 FY25.

Non-interest income added up to Rs 7,525 crore (up 12.4% YoY) and fee income aggregated to Rs 6,180 crore (up 6.3% YoY) during the period under review.

Operating expenses increased by 13.2% YoY to Rs 11,944 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 10,552 crore in Q3 FY25. This includes Rs 145 crore of provisions on an estimated basis pursuant to the new Labour Codes.

There was a treasury loss of Rs 157 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared to gain of Rs 371 crore in Q3 FY25, primarily reflecting market movements. Provisions (excluding provision for tax) were Rs 2,556 crore in Q3 FY26 compared to Rs 1,227 crore in Q3 FY25. Following its annual supervisory review, RBI has directed the Bank to make a standard asset provision of Rs 1,283 crore in respect of a portfolio of agricultural priority sector credit facilities wherein the terms of the facilities were found to be not fully compliant with the regulatory requirements for classification as agricultural priority sector lending.

"There is no change in asset classification or in the terms and conditions applicable to the borrowers or in the repayment behaviour of borrowers as per these terms. This additional standard asset provision will continue until the loans are repaid or renewed in conformity with the PSL classification guidelines, the bank said in a statement. Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 14,800 crore, up by _ % from Rs 15,660 crore in Q3 FY25. Total advances increased by 11.5% YoY to Rs 14,66,154 crore as on 31 December 2025. Total period-end deposits increased by 9.2% YoY to Rs 16,59,611 crore as on 31 December 2025.

With the addition of 402 branches during 9M-2026, the Bank had a network of 7,385 branches and 11,983 ATMs & cash recycling machines as on 31 December 2025. The gross NPA ratio was 1.53% as on at 31 December 2025 compared to 1.96% as on 31 December 2024. The net NPA ratio was 0.37% as on 31 December 2025 compared to 0.42% as on 31 December 2024. The bank has written-off gross NPAs amounting to Rs 2,046 crore in Q3-2026. The provisioning coverage ratio on non-performing loans was 75.4% as on 31 December 2025. As on 31 December 2025, the bank held total provisions, other than specific provisions on fund-based outstanding to borrowers classified as non-performing, amounting to Rs 22,657 crore or 1.5% of loans.

The banks total capital adequacy ratio as on 31 December 2025 was 17.34% and CET-1 ratio was 16.46% as compared to the minimum regulatory requirements of 11.70% and 8.20%, respectively. The banks consolidated profit after tax was Rs 12,538 crore in Q3 FY26 compared to Rs 12,883 crore in Q3-2025, down 2.68% YoY. Consolidated assets grew by 8.8% YoY to Rs 27,53,471 crore as on 31 December 2025. ICICI Bank (IBL) is a systemically important private sector bank in India. With a presence in banking, insurance, asset management, investment banking and private equity, the ICICI Group is a large player in the Indian financial system.