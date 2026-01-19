Sai Silks (Kalamandir) standalone net profit declines 17.12% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.32% to Rs 411.25 croreNet profit of Sai Silks (Kalamandir) declined 17.12% to Rs 38.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 46.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 8.32% to Rs 411.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 448.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales411.25448.56 -8 OPM %17.0817.59 -PBDT66.8974.94 -11 PBT51.0961.53 -17 NP38.1446.02 -17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content