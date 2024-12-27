ICICI Bank Ltd soars 0.47%, gains for fifth straight session

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1303.4, up 0.47% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.58% in last one year as compared to a 9.51% jump in NIFTY and a 5.79% jump in the Nifty Bank.

ICICI Bank Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1303.4, up 0.47% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 23849.150390625. The Sensex is at 78796.2, up 0.41%. ICICI Bank Ltd has added around 1.33% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 51170.7, up 0.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 130.4 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 20.93 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

