ICICI Bank Ltd spurts 0.51%, up for five straight sessions

ICICI Bank Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1435, up 0.51% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.83% on the day, quoting at 25924.45. The Sensex is at 84326.41, down 0.75%. ICICI Bank Ltd has added around 4.35% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 59990.85, down 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 96.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 91.47 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1435.8, up 0.36% on the day.