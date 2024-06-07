ICICI Bank Ltd up for third straight session

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1126, up 1.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.06% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% jump in NIFTY and a 13.42% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

ICICI Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1126, up 1.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.78% on the day, quoting at 23226.9. The Sensex is at 76503.7, up 1.9%. ICICI Bank Ltd has gained around 0.27% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 49291.9, up 1.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 74.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 160.44 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1124.05, up 0.91% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 19.1 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

