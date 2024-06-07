Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Consultancy Services Ltd up for five straight sessions

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd up for five straight sessions

Image
Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 3901.4, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.55% in last one year as compared to a 24.6% gain in NIFTY and a 22.92% gain in the Nifty IT.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3901.4, up 1.85% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.74% on the day, quoting at 23217.85. The Sensex is at 76483.75, up 1.88%. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has dropped around 1.9% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 5.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34023.8, up 3.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3904.55, up 1.62% on the day. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up 20.55% in last one year as compared to a 24.6% gain in NIFTY and a 22.92% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 31.31 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

