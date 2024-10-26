ICICI Bank Q2 PAT rises 14% YoY to Rs 11,746 crore

ICICI Bank's standalone net profit increased 14.47% to Rs 11,745.88 crore on 17.24% rise in total income to Rs 47,714.04 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.The banks profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 15,490.09 crore in second quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 13.51% YoY.
Net interest income (NII) increased by 9.5% YoY to Rs 20,048 crore in during the quarter. Net interest margin (NIM) was 4.27% in Q2 FY25 as compared to 4.53% in Q2 FY24.
The bank's provisions (excluding provision for tax) zoomed to Rs 1,233 crore in September 2024 quarter as against Rs 583 crore registered in same period a year ago.
Total period-end deposits increased by 15.7% YoY to Rs 14,97,761 crore and period-end term deposits jumped 15.9% YoY to Rs 8,89,038 crore at 30 September 2024.
The net domestic advances grew by 15.7% YoY and total advances increased by 15% YoY to Rs 12,77,240 crore as at 30 September 2024.
The retail loan portfolio grew by 14.2% YoY, and comprised 53% of the total loan portfolio at 30 September 2024. Including non-fund outstanding, the retail portfolio was 44.9% of the total portfolio at 30 September 2024.
On asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 27,121.15 crore as on 30 September 2024 as against Rs 29,836.94 crore as on 30 September 2023.
The gross NPA ratio reduced to 1.97% as on 30 September 2024 as compared to 2.48% as on 30 September 2023. The net NPA ratio declined to 0.42% as on 30 September 2024 as against 0.43% as on 30 September 2023.
The provisioning coverage ratio (PCR) on non-performing assets was 79.7% at 30 June 2024.
The bank's total capital adequacy ratio at 30 September 2024 was 16.66% and CET-1 ratio was 15.96% compared to the minimum regulatory requirements of 11.70% and 8.20%, respectively.
The banks fee income grew by 13.3% YoY to Rs 5,894 crore in Q2 of FY25 from Rs 5,204 crore in Q2 of FY24. Fees from retail, rural, business banking and SME customers constituted about 78% of total fees in Q2 FY25.
On consolidated basis, the bank's net profit grew 18.83% to Rs 12,947.77 crore on 27.32% rise in total income to Rs 72,942.55 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.
ICICI Bank is a leading private sector bank in India. The bank has a network of 6,613 branches, 16,120 ATMs and cash recycling machines as at 30 September 2024.
The scrip rose 0.23% to close at Rs 1,255.50 on Friday, 25 October 2024.
