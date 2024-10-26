NCP intensifies Maha Assembly poll campaign; hits ground with 150 LED vans

Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has further intensified its campaign for Maharashtra assembly polls with the party roping in 150 LED vans to convey the party's achievements and promises to the voters.

NCP National President and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar flagged off the party's election campaign LED Vans at the NCP Office in Mumbai on Saturday. These LED Vans will travel across the state to reach out to people with developmental works done by the NCP for various sections of the society and its people-centric poll promises, said the party in a press release.

With audio-video campaign materials, three LED Vans will travel in each assembly constituency being contested by the NCP to spread the messages and welfare works undertaken by Ajit Pawar.

Speaking on the occasion, NCP State President Sunil Tatkare said these LED vans will highlight the government's welfare schemes including the Ladki Bahin Yojana which provides Rs 1,500 financial assistance to women, over 2.5 crore women have already received the benefits of the scheme and Baliraja Vij Savlat scheme through which government is providing electricity waiver to over 44 lakh farmers.

He reiterated NCP's commitment to work for the welfare of the people of Maharashtra and exuded confidence that Mahayuti will return to power to serve the people of the state.

He asserted that NCP will have a better strike rate in terms of winning seats in assembly polls. Responding to a media query about an alleged controversial remark made by a BJP leader on Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat's daughter, Tatkare underlined that both Mahayuti and NCP believe in dignity in public life.

"Yashwantrao Chavan has shown us how to engage in politics in a dignified and civilized way. We should continue this tradition by communicating our words and ideas respectfully' added Tatkare.

The NCP assembly poll campaign has picked up momentum in the last few weeks with dozens of prominent leaders of different parties joining the party.

Those who joined the party include Congress sitting MLAs Zeeshan Siddique (Vandre East), Sulbha Khodke (Amravati), and Hiraman Khoskar (Igatpuri).

Earlier this week, senior congress tribal leader Bharat Gavit joined the party. Shiv Sena UBT Pune district president Dnyaneshwar (Mauli) Aaba Katke, Former Minister Rajkumar Badole, and Former MLA Kalyanrao Patil are among others who joined the party.

Earlier, this month veteran actor Sayaji Shinde joined the party who is also one of the 27 campaigners of the party. This has boosted the party's morale ahead of assembly polls.

Through the high-tech mode of campaigning the party aims to take its message directly to the voters. This form of campaigning is also new to the state. NCP has been making extensive use of the technology in its poll campaign. In a bid to find newer ways to connect with voters, the party also experimented with Artificial Intelligence.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.