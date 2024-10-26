Yes Bank consolidated net profit rises 147.81% in the September 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 15.24% to Rs 7737.20 croreNet profit of Yes Bank rose 147.81% to Rs 566.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 228.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 15.24% to Rs 7737.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6713.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income7737.206713.96 15 OPM %61.4357.07 -PBDT697.41304.38 129 PBT697.41304.38 129 NP566.59228.64 148
