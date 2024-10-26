Torrent Pharma Q2 PAT climbs 17% YoY to Rs 453 crore

Torrent Pharmaceuticals reported that its consolidated net profit increased 17.35% to Rs 453 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 386 crore recorded in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations rose 8.60% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,889 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 661 crore in September 2024 quarter, up 18.24% from Rs 559 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Operating EBITDA stood at Rs 939 crore in Q2 FY25, registering a growth of 13.81% as against Rs 825 crore reported in Q2 FY24.

The company's India revenue grew by 13% YoY to Rs 1,632 crore in Q2 FY25, led by outperformance in focus therapies. As per All India Organization of Chemists & Druggists (AIOCD) secondary market data, IPM growth for the quarter was 8%. Torrents chronic business grew at 14% versus IPM growth of 9%, driven by strong revival in cardiac divisions and continued traction in anti-diabetes (OAD) new launches.

Torrent Pharma's Brazil revenue rose by 4% to Rs 263 crore and on constant currency terms revenues was up by 17% at R$ 174 million. As per IQVIA, market growth for the quarter was 8%. Growth was aided by performance of top brands, new launches and growth in generic segment.

The Germany revenue stood at Rs 288 crore, by 8%. Constant currency revenue at Euro 31 million was up by 6%. Growth momentum continues with incremental tender wins since last five quarters.

The company's US revenue stood at Rs 268 crore in Q2 FY25, up by 8%. Constant currency revenue was at $32 million, up by 7% YoY. Sequential quarter sales were at a similar level.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals is the flagship company of the Torrent Group. It is ranked 6th in the Indian Pharmaceuticals Market and is amongst the top five in the therapeutics segments of cardiovascular (CV), gastro intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS), vitamins minerals nutritional (VMN) and cosmo-dermatology.

Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals rallied 3.63% to end at Rs 3,436.65 on the BSE.

