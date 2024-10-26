Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Torrent Pharma Q2 PAT climbs 17% YoY to Rs 453 crore

Torrent Pharma Q2 PAT climbs 17% YoY to Rs 453 crore

Image
Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Torrent Pharmaceuticals reported that its consolidated net profit increased 17.35% to Rs 453 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 386 crore recorded in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations rose 8.60% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,889 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 661 crore in September 2024 quarter, up 18.24% from Rs 559 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Operating EBITDA stood at Rs 939 crore in Q2 FY25, registering a growth of 13.81% as against Rs 825 crore reported in Q2 FY24.

The company's India revenue grew by 13% YoY to Rs 1,632 crore in Q2 FY25, led by outperformance in focus therapies. As per All India Organization of Chemists & Druggists (AIOCD) secondary market data, IPM growth for the quarter was 8%. Torrents chronic business grew at 14% versus IPM growth of 9%, driven by strong revival in cardiac divisions and continued traction in anti-diabetes (OAD) new launches.

Torrent Pharma's Brazil revenue rose by 4% to Rs 263 crore and on constant currency terms revenues was up by 17% at R$ 174 million. As per IQVIA, market growth for the quarter was 8%. Growth was aided by performance of top brands, new launches and growth in generic segment.

The Germany revenue stood at Rs 288 crore, by 8%. Constant currency revenue at Euro 31 million was up by 6%. Growth momentum continues with incremental tender wins since last five quarters.

More From This Section

Yes Bank consolidated net profit rises 147.81% in the September 2024 quarter

Sambhaav Media reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2024 quarter

SVS Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the September 2024 quarter

ATV Projects India standalone net profit declines 7.69% in the September 2024 quarter

3P Land Holdings consolidated net profit rises 20.00% in the September 2024 quarter

The company's US revenue stood at Rs 268 crore in Q2 FY25, up by 8%. Constant currency revenue was at $32 million, up by 7% YoY. Sequential quarter sales were at a similar level.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals is the flagship company of the Torrent Group. It is ranked 6th in the Indian Pharmaceuticals Market and is amongst the top five in the therapeutics segments of cardiovascular (CV), gastro intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS), vitamins minerals nutritional (VMN) and cosmo-dermatology.

Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals rallied 3.63% to end at Rs 3,436.65 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: ED finds 'irregularities' in ticket sales for Coldplay, Diljeet Dosanjh's concerts after raid

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 3: Hosts struggling at 178/7 at tea, Santner takes 5

Congress targets Kerala CM over horse-trading allegations against LDF MLA

Why video conference not used for production of accused: SC to Maha secy

Baba Siddiqui murder: Mumbai Police recovers weapon from accused's house

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story