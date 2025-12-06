ICICI Bank says ICICI Prudential AMC files RHP for IPO

ICICI Bank said its subsidiary ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company has filed the Red Herring Prospectus for its upcoming initial public offering.

The filing was made with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana on 6 December 2025.

The offer covers up to 4.89 crore equity shares of face value Re 1 each. All shares will be sold by Prudential Corporation Holdings through an offer for sale. The issue also includes a reservation of up to 24.48 lakh shares for eligible ICICI Bank shareholders.

The IPO will open on December 12 and close on December 16. The anchor book will open on December 11.

ICICI Bank holds 51% in ICICI Prudential AMC and Prudential Corporation Holdings owns the remaining 49%. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company is one of Indias largest asset managers, created as a joint venture between ICICI Bank and Prudential Plc. The AMC manages a large pool of assets across mutual funds, PMS and international mandates spanning equity, debt and real estate. As of 30 September 2025, ICICI Prudential AMC oversees quarterly average AUM of Rs 10.87 lakh crore, serves 1.55 crore investors and offers 143 mutual fund schemes backed by three decades of fund management experience. ICICI Bank is the second-largest private sector bank in India offering a diversified portfolio of financial products and services to retail, SME and corporate customers. The bank has an extensive network of branches, ATMs and other touch-points. The ICICI group has presence in businesses like life and general insurance, housing finance, primary dealership, etc, through its subsidiaries and associates.