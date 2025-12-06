National Bank for Financing Infrast. & Development standalone net profit rises 54.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 40.07% to Rs 1687.76 crore

Net profit of National Bank for Financing Infrast. & Development rose 54.10% to Rs 771.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 500.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 40.07% to Rs 1687.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1204.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1687.761204.9895.4496.02789.06516.86789.06516.86771.47500.64

