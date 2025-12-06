Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Bank for Financing Infrast. & Development standalone net profit rises 54.10% in the September 2025 quarter

National Bank for Financing Infrast. & Development standalone net profit rises 54.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 40.07% to Rs 1687.76 crore

Net profit of National Bank for Financing Infrast. & Development rose 54.10% to Rs 771.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 500.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 40.07% to Rs 1687.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1204.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1687.761204.98 40 OPM %95.4496.02 -PBDT789.06516.86 53 PBT789.06516.86 53 NP771.47500.64 54

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

