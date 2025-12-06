Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Piramal Capital & Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 100.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Piramal Capital & Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 100.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 22.35% to Rs 2752.90 crore

Net profit of Piramal Capital & Housing Finance rose 100.55% to Rs 326.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 162.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.35% to Rs 2752.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2249.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2752.902249.98 22 OPM %70.8063.53 -PBDT474.08245.63 93 PBT330.40190.20 74 NP326.83162.97 101

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

