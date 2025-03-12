Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Bank update on its New York branch

ICICI Bank update on its New York branch

ICICI Bank's New York Branch (Branch) entered a Consent Order (Consent Order) with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), its federal banking supervisor, on 03 October 2022. The Consent Order required the Branch to enhance its Bank Secrecy Act (BSA)/Anti- Money Laundering (AML) program and establish and maintain an effective Sanctions Compliance Program.

The Branch has implemented corrective measures to address the action items highlighted in the Consent Order. Following validation, the OCC believes that the safety and soundness of the Branch and its compliance with laws and regulations does not require the continued existence of the Order.

Consequently, the OCC has terminated the Consent Order via order dated 08 March 2025 and communicated to the Bank on 11 March 2025 at 2.18 PM EST.

