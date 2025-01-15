Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty January futures trade at premium

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reliance Industries, Axis Bank and Kalyan Jewelers were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty January 2024 futures closed at 23,275.95, a premium of 62.75 points compared with the Nifty's closing 23,213.20 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 rose 37.15 points or 0.16% to 23,213.20.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 1.37% to 15.26.

Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, and Kalyan Jewelers were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The January 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 30 January 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty ends above 23,200; realty shares outperform; VIX slides 1.37%

AXISCADES appoints Alfonso Martinez as Group CEO and MD

Rashi Peripherals to acquire 70% stake in Satcom Infotech

Persistent Systems launches an AI-driven contract management solution 'ContractAssIst'

Japan's Nikkei ends marginally lower

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story