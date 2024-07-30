ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd spurts 0.05%, up for fifth straight session

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1969, up 0.05% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 42.11% in last one year as compared to a 26.24% jump in NIFTY and a 15.27% jump in the Nifty Financial Services. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1969, up 0.05% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 24937.9. The Sensex is at 81701.55, up 0.42%. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd has gained around 8.96% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23315.3, up 0.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1976.9, down 0.05% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 46.07 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

