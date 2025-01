Nettlinx standalone net profit rises 71.03% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 69.95% to Rs 7.24 crore

Net profit of Nettlinx rose 71.03% to Rs 1.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 69.95% to Rs 7.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.7.244.2643.5148.832.841.792.611.561.831.07

