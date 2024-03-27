ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd soars 0.14%, up for fifth straight session

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 600.75, up 0.14% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 42.44% in last one year as compared to a 30.72% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.61% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 600.75, up 0.14% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.7% on the day, quoting at 22159.1. The Sensex is at 73016.66, up 0.75%. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd has risen around 14.8% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20705.95, up 0.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 601.3, up 0.22% on the day. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 42.44% in last one year as compared to a 30.72% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.61% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 94.59 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News