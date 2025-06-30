Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd soars 1.07%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 654.8, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.18% in last one year as compared to a 5.8% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.29% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 654.8, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 25542.5. The Sensex is at 83744.14, down 0.37%. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd has slipped around 1.41% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27344.05, down 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.5 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 658.6, up 1.19% on the day. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 6.18% in last one year as compared to a 5.8% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.29% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 78.84 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

