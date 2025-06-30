ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd soars 1.07%, up for fifth straight session

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 654.8, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.18% in last one year as compared to a 5.8% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.29% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27344.05, down 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.5 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 658.6, up 1.19% on the day. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 6.18% in last one year as compared to a 5.8% spurt in NIFTY and a 15.29% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.