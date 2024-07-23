InfoBeans Technologies consolidated net profit rises 123.99% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.85% to Rs 96.96 crore

Net profit of InfoBeans Technologies rose 123.99% to Rs 7.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.85% to Rs 96.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 91.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.96.9691.6016.1213.2518.0513.4411.355.867.753.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp