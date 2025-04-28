IDBI Bank gains after Q4 PAT rises 26% YoY to Rs 2,051cr

IDBI Bank advanced 2.66% to Rs 82.60 after the bank's standalone net profit jumped 25.95% to Rs 2,051.18 crore on 14.56% rise in total income to Rs 9,035.29 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Operating profit stood at Rs 3,194.81 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, up 46.88% YoY.

Net interest income (NII) fell by 10.79% to Rs 3,290 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 3,688 crore in Q4 FY24. Net interest margin (NIM) reduced by 91 bps to 4% in Q4 FY25 as against 4.91% in Q4 FY24.

Total deposits increased to Rs 3,10,294 crore as of 31 March 2025, compared to Rs 2,77,657 crore as of 31 March 2024, marking a growth of 11.75% YoY. Net advances grew by 16% YoY to Rs 2,18,399 crore as of 31 March 2025.

CASA stood at Rs 1,44,479 crore as of 31 March 2025, registering a 3.17% YoY growth. However, the CASA ratio declined to 46.56% as of 31 March 2025, compared to 50.43% as of 31 March 2024.

The composition of corporate versus retail in the gross advances portfolio stood at 30:70 as of 31 March 2025.

Gross NPA declined 24.91% to Rs 6,695.15 crore as of 31 March 2025 as compared with Rs 8,916.84 crore as of 31 March 2024.

The gross NPA ratio improved to 2.98% as of 31 March 2025, as against 4.53% as of 31 March 2024. The net NPA ratio to net advances improved to 0.15% as of 31 March 2025, as against 0.34% as of 31 March 2024.

The provision coverage ratio (including technical write-offs) improved to 99.48% as of 31 March 2025 from 99.09 % as of 31 March 2024.

Tier 1 Capital improved to 23.51% as of 31 March 2025, as against 20.11% as of 31 March 2024. The capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) increased to 23.51% as of 31 March 2025, as against 20.11% as of 31 March 2024.

Risk-weighted assets (RWA) stood at Rs 1,93,485 crore as of 31 March 2025, as against Rs 1,76,531 crore as on 31 March 2024.

During the quarter, return on assets and return on equity stood at 2.11% and 20.15%, respectively.

On a full-year basis, the banks consolidated net profit jumped 33.38% to Rs 7,515.17 crore on a 12.61% increase in revenue to Rs 33,826.02 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the banks board of directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 2.10 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2025. The dividend on equity shares will be paid/despatched on or after the same is approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bank.

IDBI Bank is a banking company. Its segments include the corporate/wholesale banking segment, which includes corporate relationships covering deposit and credit activities other than retail and also covers corporate advisory/syndication and project appraisal.

