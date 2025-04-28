Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Digvijay Cement ends lower after weak Q4 performance

Shree Digvijay Cement ends lower after weak Q4 performance

Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Shree Digvijay Cement Company fell 2.98% to Rs 77.61 after the company reported 42% fall in net profit to Rs 18.36 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 31.73 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations declined by 3.5% YoY to Rs 216.42 crore during the quarter. Sales volume for the fourth quarter remained unchanged at 3.98 lacs ton.

EBITDA fell by 36% YoY to Rs 32.95 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA per ton declined by 36% to Rs 837 from Rs 1,302 in Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 25.25 crore, down by 41% from Rs 42.95 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

The cement maker has recorded 71% drop in net profit to Rs 25.20 crore on a 8.4% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 725.15 crore in FY25 as compared with FY24.

R. Krishna Kumar, CEO & managing director, said: We are witnessing a positive trend in demand and pricing for cement. We are optimistic that this trajectory will continue in the coming months, leading to better realization.

The expansion of our new grinding unit is progressing well and is on track to be commissioned in Q1 FY2026. This expansion will further bolster our growth and enable us to meet the increasing demand more effectively.

Shree Digvijay Cement Company manufactures cement at the coastal township of Digvijaygram (Sikka) in Jamnagar district of Gujarat. The company has an installed capacity of 1.5 MTPA.

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

