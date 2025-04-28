IRFC slips as Q4 PAT declines 2% YoY to Rs 1,682 cr

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) declined 1.75% to Rs 126.45 after the company's net profit fell by 2.06% to Rs 1,681.87 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 1,717.32 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Total revenue from operations rose by 3.83% year on year (YoY) to Rs 6,722.83 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax was at Rs 1,681.87 crore in Q4 FY25, down 2.06% from Rs 1,717.32 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses rose 5.91% to Rs 5,041.93 crore in Q4 FY25. Finance costs stood at Rs 4,996.37 crore (up 5.75% YoY), while employee benefits expenses were at Rs 4.33 crore (up 67.83% YoY).

On the margins front, the company's operating margin reduced to 25% in Q4 FY25, compared with 26.47% recorded in Q4 FY24. Net profit margin declined to 25.01% in Q4 FY25 from 26.51% registered in Q4 FY24.

Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company also approved a fundraise of resources worth up to Rs 60,000 crore for the current fiscal year from both domestic and international markets through a mix of instruments.

Indian Railway Finance Corp.'s principal business is to borrow funds from the financial markets to finance. The Government of India held an 86.36% stake in the company as of 31 March 2025.

