IDFC First Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

IDFC First Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 71.09, down 0.74% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 2.99% in last one year as compared to a 0.94% slide in NIFTY and a 5.55% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

IDFC First Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 71.09, down 0.74% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 25178.8. The Sensex is at 82168.58, up 0.47%.IDFC First Bank Ltd has added around 1.7% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which IDFC First Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54887.85, up 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 65.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 180.37 lakh shares in last one month.