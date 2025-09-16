Suzlon Energy Ltd up for third straight session

Suzlon Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 59.08, up 1.74% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 27.95% in last one year as compared to a 0.87% slide in NIFTY and a 17% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Suzlon Energy Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35129, up 0.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 623.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 580.84 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 59.26, up 1.59% on the day. Suzlon Energy Ltd is down 27.95% in last one year as compared to a 0.87% slide in NIFTY and a 17% slide in the Nifty Energy index.