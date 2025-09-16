Tube Investments of India Ltd spurts 1.12%, gains for third straight session

Tube Investments of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 3391.5, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.99% in last one year as compared to a 0.87% drop in NIFTY and a 4.24% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tube Investments of India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 7.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26760.65, up 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.43 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3392.1, up 0.85% on the day. Tube Investments of India Ltd is down 17.99% in last one year as compared to a 0.87% drop in NIFTY and a 4.24% drop in the Nifty Auto index.