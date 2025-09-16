Adani Enterprises gets LoA from NHLML for Rs 4,081-cr Kedarnath ropeway project

Adani Enterprises (AEL) has received a letter of award (LoA) from National Highways Logistics Management (NHLML) to construct the much-anticipated ropeway project connecting Sonprayag to Kedarnath.

The project will be executed by AELs roads, metro, rail, and water (RMRW) division. The company has announced an investment of Rs 4,081 crore in its maiden ropeway project.

Once operational, the 12.9-kilometer ropeway will drastically reduce the current 9-hour trek to a mere 36-minute journey, significantly easing the pilgrimage for lakhs of devotees annually. The ropeway is designed to carry 1,800 passengers per hour in each direction, addressing the travel needs of nearly 20 lakh pilgrims visiting Kedarnath every year.

This initiative forms part of the national ropeways development programme Parvatmala Pariyojana, developed on a public-private partnership (PPP) model. The construction phase is expected to be completed in six years, post which AEL will operate the ropeway for 29 years. The Kedarnath ropeway is more than an engineering project it is a bridge between devotion and modern infrastructure, said Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group. By making this sacred journey safer, faster and more accessible, we honour the faith of millions while creating new opportunities for Uttarakhands people through our partnership with NHLML and the Government of Uttarakhand. This prestigious project reflects our commitment to building infrastructure that not only serves the nation but also uplifts its people.