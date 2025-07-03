Quess Corp joins ONDC Network to offer work opportunities

Quess Corp becomes the first company to join the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) as an Anchor Network Participant in the Work Opportunities domain. As part of this role, Quess will contribute to strengthening India's digital employment ecosystem by helping onboard other participants and shaping a collaborative, community driven approach to protocol evolution. Through its integration, Hamara Jobs will add over 5 lakh verified job listings annually to the ONDC network, significantly enhancing job availability and expanding access to trusted employment opportunities for job seekers across India.

The platform will enable seamless connections between job seekers and recruiters, helping them find verified opportunities in the shortest possible time and distance, especially across Tier II, Tier III, and rural regions.