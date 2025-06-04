Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IDFC First Bank update on fund raise

IDFC First Bank update on fund raise

Jun 04 2025
CII approves Currant Sea Investments B.V.'s proposed investment of up to 9.99% in IDFC First Bank

IDFC First Bank announced that Currant Sea Investments B.V. has received the approval of the CCI with respect to its proposed investment of up to 9.99% of the paid-up share capital of the Bank.

Jun 04 2025

