NMDC reduces iron ore prices; new rates effective from June 4

The state-owned iron ore miner informed that it has reduced the prices of its lump ore and fines, with the revised rates coming into effect from 4 June, 2025.

According to the latest update by the company, the prices for Lump Ore (65.5%, 10-40mm) have been set at Rs 6,300 per ton, while Fines (64%,-10mm) are priced at Rs 5,350 per ton.

In comparison, the prices effective from 1 May 2025 were Rs 6,440 per tonne for Lump Ore (65.5%, 10-40mm) and Rs 5,500 per tonne for Fines (64%, -10mm).

This price cut follows an earlier increase in May, when NMDC had raised prices by up to Rs 440 per tonne, marking its first price revision since January.