Sika Interplant Systems Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd, Natural Capsules Ltd, Zim Laboratories Ltd and Vaswani Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 June 2025.

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd, Natural Capsules Ltd, Zim Laboratories Ltd and Vaswani Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 June 2025.

Sika Interplant Systems Ltd surged 19.32% to Rs 1118.95 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80483 shares in the past one month.

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd soared 13.78% to Rs 341.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29753 shares in the past one month. Natural Capsules Ltd spiked 12.86% to Rs 256.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9347 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2220 shares in the past one month. Zim Laboratories Ltd gained 12.74% to Rs 101. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 36846 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6757 shares in the past one month.