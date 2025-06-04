Nava Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Ircon International Ltd, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd, Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 June 2025.

Nava Ltd spiked 12.71% to Rs 551.3 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35056 shares in the past one month.

Ircon International Ltd surged 10.69% to Rs 214.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.75 lakh shares in the past one month. Railtel Corporation of India Ltd soared 8.80% to Rs 433.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.15 lakh shares in the past one month. Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd gained 8.54% to Rs 174.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.46 lakh shares in the past one month.