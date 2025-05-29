Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IEL reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2025 quarter

IEL reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:27 AM IST
Sales decline 99.89% to Rs 0.01 crore

Net loss of IEL reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 99.89% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 65.38% to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 64.31% to Rs 6.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.019.12 -100 6.1617.26 -64 OPM %-2600.002.19 -9.582.20 - PBDT-0.260.20 PL 0.610.38 61 PBT-0.270.19 PL 0.580.35 66 NP-0.220.14 PL 0.430.26 65

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

