Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manor Estates & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Manor Estates & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:26 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Manor Estates & Industries reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 1.42 crore in the year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kovai Medical Center & Hospital standalone net profit rises 4.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Khaitan (India) standalone net profit rises 74.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Grand Foundry reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Maharashtra Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.76 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Uni Abex Alloy Products standalone net profit rises 267.44% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story