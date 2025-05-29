Khaitan (India) standalone net profit rises 74.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 60.21% to Rs 25.57 crore

Net profit of Khaitan (India) rose 74.62% to Rs 3.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 60.21% to Rs 25.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 420.90% to Rs 6.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.96% to Rs 77.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 58.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

