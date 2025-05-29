Kovai Medical Center & Hospital standalone net profit rises 4.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.18% to Rs 356.64 crore

Net profit of Kovai Medical Center & Hospital rose 4.83% to Rs 54.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 52.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.18% to Rs 356.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 320.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.26% to Rs 208.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 179.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.43% to Rs 1369.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1218.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

