IEL reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 785.44% to Rs 9.12 crore

Net profit of IEL reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 785.44% to Rs 9.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 89.03% to Rs 0.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 55.92% to Rs 17.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales9.121.03 785 17.2611.07 56 OPM %2.19-7.77 -2.2021.68 - PBDT0.20-0.06 LP 0.382.42 -84 PBT0.19-0.06 LP 0.352.35 -85 NP0.14-0.04 LP 0.262.37 -89

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

