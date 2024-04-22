Epigral consolidated net profit rises 0.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.68% to Rs 524.63 croreNet profit of Epigral rose 0.72% to Rs 77.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 76.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.68% to Rs 524.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 562.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 44.57% to Rs 195.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 353.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.84% to Rs 1929.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2188.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
