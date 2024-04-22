Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Epigral consolidated net profit rises 0.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Epigral consolidated net profit rises 0.72% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Sales decline 6.68% to Rs 524.63 crore

Net profit of Epigral rose 0.72% to Rs 77.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 76.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.68% to Rs 524.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 562.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 44.57% to Rs 195.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 353.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.84% to Rs 1929.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2188.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales524.63562.18 -7 1929.192188.40 -12 OPM %29.6227.51 -24.9431.48 - PBDT143.84140.20 3 414.26631.41 -34 PBT113.46110.07 3 290.70522.46 -44 NP77.2876.73 1 195.82353.29 -45

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

