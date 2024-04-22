Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kesoram Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 244.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kesoram Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 244.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 1.72% to Rs 1073.56 crore

Net Loss of Kesoram Industries reported to Rs 244.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 26.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.72% to Rs 1073.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1055.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 384.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 194.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.53% to Rs 3986.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3778.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1073.561055.43 2 3986.883778.05 6 OPM %7.1110.26 -8.827.16 - PBDT-27.170.68 PL -87.72-109.21 20 PBT-67.18-25.16 -167 -224.61-211.73 -6 NP-244.42-26.13 -835 -384.09-194.27 -98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Yarn Syndicate reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2023 quarter

JK Paper consolidated net profit declines 28.61% in the December 2023 quarter

Birla Precision Technologies consolidated net profit rises 95.76% in the December 2023 quarter

TV18 Broadcast reports consolidated net loss of Rs 51.73 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sybly Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 253.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Indbank Merchant Banking Services standalone net profit rises 362.96% in the March 2024 quarter

Nifty April futures trade at premium

Sensex spurts 560 pts; Nifty ends above 22,300; VIX drops 5.62%

Voltas hits record high after brokerage upgrade

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story