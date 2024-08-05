Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IEX electricity volume jumps 29% YoY to 10,093 MU in Ju1'24

Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) informed that it has achieved electricity volume of 10,093 million units (MU) in July 2024, registering a growth of 29% YoY basis.

According to government data published in July 2024, the country's energy consumption increased 4% YoY to 145.5 billion units.

The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) volume increased to 5,056 MU in July 2024 as compared to 3,976 MU in July 2023, registering an increase of 27%.

The Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) volume increased 31% YoY to 3,334 MU in July 2024.

The Day Ahead Contingency and Term-Ahead Market (TAM), comprising of contingency, daily & weekly and monthly contracts up to 3 months, traded 712 MU during July 2024.

IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, 989.6 MU volumes during July 2024 as compared to 275.4 MU in July 2023, up 259% YoY.

The Green Day-Ahead Market (G-DAM) weighted average price was Rs 4.34 per unit. IEX G-DAM cleared volume recorded an all-time high of 50 MU on 28 July.

A total of 31.50 lakh renewable energy certificate (RECs) (equivalent to 3,150 MU) were traded in the trading sessions held on 10 July 2024 and 31 July 2024, at a clearing price of Rs 128/REC and Rs 120/REC respectively.

The next REC trading sessions at the Exchange are scheduled on 14 August 2024 and 28 August 2024.

During July 2024, 7,000 energy saving certificates (ESCerts) (equivalent to 7 MU) were traded on IEX, at the floor price of Rs 2,165 per ESCert.

IEX is India's premier energy exchange providing a nationwide, automated trading platform for physical delivery of electricity, renewable power, renewable energy certificates and energy saving certificates.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 9.45% to Rs 96.69 crore on 13.31% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 121.28 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The scrip declined 3.68% to currently trade at Rs 188.20 on the BSE.

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 11:24 AM IST

