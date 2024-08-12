IFGL Refractories consolidated net profit declines 16.75% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.20% to Rs 414.54 croreNet profit of IFGL Refractories declined 16.75% to Rs 24.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 29.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.20% to Rs 414.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 423.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales414.54423.85 -2 OPM %11.1213.21 -PBDT50.4156.90 -11 PBT33.3341.29 -19 NP24.6529.61 -17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News