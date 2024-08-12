IFGL Refractories consolidated net profit declines 16.75% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.20% to Rs 414.54 crore

Net profit of IFGL Refractories declined 16.75% to Rs 24.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 29.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.20% to Rs 414.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 423.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.414.54423.8511.1213.2150.4156.9033.3341.2924.6529.61

