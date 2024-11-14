Igarashi Motors India standalone net profit rises 433.56% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.09% to Rs 216.07 crore

Net profit of Igarashi Motors India rose 433.56% to Rs 7.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.09% to Rs 216.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 178.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.216.07178.4412.179.7123.0714.4110.432.007.791.46

